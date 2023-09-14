Williamsport, Pa. — A U.S. Border Patrol Bortac K9 from Detroit ended a two-week man hunt for an escaped convicted killer in Pennsylvania.

Agents surrounded the wanted the fugitive, but it was Yoda who took the final steps in bringing Danelo Cavalcante to justice Wednesday morning.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been supporting our federal, state, and local partners during this intense 14-day search,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Officer Steve Sapp said.

“On Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, members of the United States Border Patrol, including BORTAC unit agents, together with our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and other federal, state and local law enforcement, apprehended escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante without incident,” he continued.

Yoda, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, was a critical component to the successful operation that ended the manhunt.

“The lead agency for the manhunt, Pennsylvania State Police, disclosed that a tactical law enforcement team, including Border Patrol agents and a BORTAC K9 unit, surprised Cavalcante, who surrendered without firing his weapon,” Sapp said.

