Philadelphia, Pa. – At just under two years old, Lucky the German Shepherd is already making a splash as the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's very first spotted lanternfly detecting dog.

Lucky was trained by the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) to sniff out spotted lanternfly egg masses, which can help neutralize the pests before they hatch and begin destroying plant life such as grape vines, apple trees, hops, and hardwood trees.

Spotted lanternflies are invasive, highly destructive insects that lay clusters of up to 50 eggs per pair in autumn, and the eggs are not always easy to find. Even extensive public education campaigns from the Department of Agriculture and Penn State have had limited impact on reducing lanternfly numbers, as sightings in 2020 remain over 70% higher than 2019's count.

Lucky's education was made possible thanks to a pilot program funded by the USDA and led by Cynthia Otto, DVM, PhD, professor of Working Dog Sciences and Sports Medicine as well as the director of Penn Vet's Working Dog Center. The program trains Lucky and others like her to use their incredible sense of smell to find what human eyes cannot.

“With up to 300 million smell receptors in their noses, properly trained dogs are uniquely positioned to provide an effective surveillance and management strategy in identifying and removing these egg masses that may otherwise go undetected,” said Dr. Otto.

Testing the training method began in December of 2019, starting by presenting the dogs with dead eggs to sniff in the laboratory.

"One of the most critical parts of our technique was making sure that the dogs could correctly alert from the egg mass odor and ignore the background odor of tree bark, which was surely on all of the eggs," explained Jennifer Essler, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher who helped to lead the project.

After the dogs became accustomed to finding eggs on tree bark, they moved on to detecting live eggs on cars, wooden pallets, and hidden under various objects. The dogs performed spectacularly, easily adjusting to finding live eggs after only a few sessions. Preliminary results showed that the dogs found spotted lanternfly eggs with up to 95% accuracy, ignoring scents meant as distractions 93% of the time. By the end of the study, their performance had continued to improve.

With the preliminary testing a stellar success, the Penn Vet researchers began working with Lucky and her cohorts. She and her human partner Shane Philips, who works with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, underwent a 320-hour course at the Working Dog Center, supported by Pinpoint K9. The pair will be working together to inspect vehicles and buildings with the goal of preventing the spotted lanternfly's spread.

“Penn Vet is an invaluable partner, researching innovative solutions to the most complex and challenging threats to Pennsylvania agriculture and our state’s economy,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We are thrilled to see the work of Dr. Otto’s team come to fruition and excited to have Lucky join the skilled team of inspectors working to keep Spotted Lanternfly from spreading.”

The Working Dog Center's next project: determining whether dogs can sniff out COVID-19.