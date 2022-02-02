Mount Carmel, Pa. – K9 Blek is a good boy who recently completed his training and is ready to start his Paw Patrol with the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department.

K9 Blek, a 18-month-old German Shepard, passed his police dog training with flying colors. Now, Blek is ready to start work with his partner, Officer Freiler, right by his side.

Blek is specialized in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, officer protection, locating missing articles or evidence, persons tracking, and more, according to the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department.

The Mount Carmel PD mentioned that Blek's predecessor, K9 Yoko, moved to a new department after it was decided that Yoko was better suited to be a single-purpose police dog.

"K9 Blek is excited to make Mount Carmel and the surrounding areas a safer place one sniff at a time," said the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department in their Facebook announcement.