Lock Haven, Pa. – A McElhattan man was sentenced to almost one year of confinement after he violated a Protection From Abuse order multiple times.

James Anthony Warner Jr., 63, was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2020, for his repeated violations of a PFA order, according to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse.

"Warner repeatedly ignored the PFA issued by the Court of Common Pleas, and harassed the protected party on three separate occasions," Strouse said.

Sentenced under multiple dockets, Warner received an aggregate term of incarceration of 343 days.