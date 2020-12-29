Washington, D.C. – President Trump signed the new COVID-19 stimulus package into law on Sunday, narrowly avoiding a potential government shutdown. The stimulus package included direct payments of $600 for citizens, which many, including the President, criticized an insufficient.

Yesterday, a bill to increase the stimulus payments from $600 to $2000 passed the House. Today, the bill went to the floor of the Senate for a vote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-Ny.) brought the legislation to the floor of the Senate and attempted it to pass with a request for unanimous consent. Schumer's appeal for a vote by "unanimous consent" meant that it only takes one vote of opposition to stop the passage of the bill.

Since President Trump had already voiced his support of increasing the stimulus checks to $2000, it was hoped both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate would vote in favor of the bill.

That was not the case.

Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked the effort to pass the bill, dashing hopes for a $2000 boost in the New Year. The legislation can be voted on in the future, but again, that will be up to Sen. McConnell.

It is unclear if McConnell plans to bring the legislation up for another vote in the Senate, despite bipartisan support. Republican Senators who originally opposed increasing the stimulus checks,, including two Georgia Senators facing run-off elections next week, have followed the President's lead and announced their support for an increase to $2000.

McConnell was slated to bring up the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to the Senate floor tomorrow. President Trump vetoed the NDAA due to concerns over Section 230's "liability protections" for internet companies. McConnell planned to discuss an override of the Presidential veto.

Senator Bernie Sanders (V-I) stated his intention to block discussion of an override of the NDAA veto unless McConnell calls for a vote of the $2000 stimulus checks. Overrides of presidential vetos are time restricted, and the Senate must vote on an override before the New Year.

Thus, Sen. Sanders strategy is to either force McConnell to call a vote on the $2000 stimulus check increase or risk losing his chance to override the President's NDAA veto.

As of now, it is unclear whether citizens can expect to receive $600 or $2000 stimulus checks in the New Year.