McClure, Pa. — A 29-year-old McClure man was arrested Friday after police say he violated a protective order.

State police at Selinsgrove charged Brian Jones after he ignored a Protection From Abuse order for a 29-year-old McClure female, according to court records. Police say he also committed "other crimes" against the alleged victim.

Jones was arraigned in front of District Judge Bo Trawitz and taken to Snyder County Jail on $50,000 bail.

