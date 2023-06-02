Williamsport, Pa. — On a sunny day in the midst of children playing and riding bikes, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti met at Shaw Place Park, Sherman Street, Williamsport, to kick of a mayoral "bus tour" through the state.

The tour's final destination is the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Columbus, Ohio, which begins today.

On Wednesday, Slaughter gave a nod to the $65.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding doled out to cities across America following the pandemic. The money bypasses state oversight and is given directly to each city to spend in accordance with their needs.

Williamsport received $25.5 million.

"As mayors, we know how to use that funding effectively to invest in our cities," said Slaughter. "Even though we're facing similar challenges, each of our cities is uniquely different."

The funds are intended to have a generational impact on a city, whether they are spent on infrastructure, parks and recreation, public safety, or in other ways. "Here in Williamsport, we've invested heavily in parks and recreation," Slaughter said.

The new Splash Pad at Shaw Place Park is set to open in the coming weeks. Recently, the tennis courts and basketball courts in the park were resurfaced. A large plot of land where a public pool used to be awaits a pump track bicycle park which is plannned for next year.

The mayor acknowledged other recreational spaces around town that were improved with the funding, including pickleball courts, new baseball fields at Brandon Park, and the upgrades already finished on the pool and playground at Memorial Park.

Williamsport engineers received the drawings for the splash pad from Scranton's engineering team, which helped expidite the local planning and construction of the Shaw Place splash pad, Slaughter said.

On the flipside, Cognetti said she hopes to learn from Williamsport about the design and installation of pickleball courts, which Scranton is intending to install in the near future. It's the benefit of the relationship, she said, to not reinvent the wheel, but help each other by sharing information.

Mayoral tour

Cognetti kicked off the mayor's tour Wednesday in Scranton, where she spoke to a crowd at Outreach Services in the city, where some of the rescue plan funding has been invested in a GED program, after school tutoring program, and a STEAM curriculum for after school students.

Scranton received $68.7 million for a population of about 80,000 people, Cognetti said.

Cognetti, who is seven months pregnant with her second child, climbed into van and drove the scenic Route 118 to Williamsport. From there, the mayors traveled to Allentown to meet with Mayor Matt Tuerk.

On Thursday, the group traveled to Lancaster to meet Mayor Danene Sorace, and then went on to Harrisburg to pick up Mayor Wanda Williams and meet collectively with Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis to discuss further grant opportunities.

"We've got the money. We know our partners," Cognetti said. "We know our nonprofits, we know our what our cities can do, we know what our small businesses need. We're able to deploy those funds very quickly in comparison to when those those funds have to trickle down [from Harrisburg]. So we're so grateful for all the support that we've had from our federal delegation," she added.

The final stop: U.S. Conference of Mayors

The U.S. Conference of Mayors brings together leaders of cities across the country, including mayors from Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Chicago, to those who lead smaller cities of 30,000 or more.

Topics at the conference will include different ways leaders are rebuilding America with the Rescue Plan funds, from infrastructure to mentall illness and behaviorial health, climate resiliency, the economy, and how mayors are helping make the economy work for people, according to Cognetti.

"Our partner mayors from across the state are working really hard to do everything we can to help our communities," she said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.