Middletown, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $237,078,550 million in prizes during May, including three top prizes worth $3 million claimed by players from Fayette, Lehigh and Montgomery counties. Additionally, two top prizes of $1 million were claimed by players from Cumberland and Allegheny counties

Congratulations to the retailers who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning tickets, and to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:

Sweet Pea’s, 732 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, Fayette County ($10,000 bonus);

Whitpain Beverage, 1667 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, Montgomery County ($10,000 bonus);

7-Eleven, 651 W. Main St., Lansdale, Montgomery County ($10,000 bonus);

UPMC Mercy Gift Shop, 1400 Locust St., Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($5,000 bonus); and

A to Z Mart, 38 Erford Road, Camp Hill, Cumberland County ($5,000 bonus).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during May included:

Three prizes of $500,000;

Three prizes of $300,000;

Thirteen prizes of $250,000; and

Six prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.