State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin), who famously led the baseless conspiracy theories in Pa. that the 2020 election was rigged, seems officially on the verge of announcing his impending candidacy for governor to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

According to the Associated Press, Mastriano over the weekend said he had achieved the fundraising goal he set for himself in order to decide if he would be a candidate in the 2022 election, and that he would be holding a rally to announce his candidacy at his home on Jan. 8.

Mastriano, 57, was first elected to the state senate in 2019 after a career in the U.S. Army as a colonel, and joins a crowded field of almost 20 candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Wolf.

He notably was present at the Jan. 6 insurrection in the nation's capital, and previously has claimed that former president Donald Trump asked him to run for the governor's office.

If Mastriano announces, it would culminate in what has long been expected in political circles.