BarnFireMarch22_2-23

The fire quickly engulfed the barn, sending black smoke plumes that could be seen for miles.

 Megan Neufer

Limestone Township, Pa. — Firefighters from two counties responded to a massive barn fire on Wednesday evening. 

The fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Amish-owned dairy farm on School House Road in Limestone Township, Lycoming County. 

BarnFireMarch22_2_2023

It was a busy scene with emergency personnel and multiple fire companies, battling the blaze and putting out hot spots.

According to multiple reports, the owners were in the barn when the fire started and were able to get all livestock out safely. 

A neighbor said her daughter noticed the flames. "She asked me what it was. So when I looked out, the flames were just coming from the corner of the barn, and a matter of seconds, we heard a whoosh sound, and the whole barn went up," Megan Neufer of Limestone Township said. "It happened very rapidly."

Eyewitnesses shared photos with NorthcentralPa.com's Facebook page from various vantage points. 

Plans are already underway to rebuild the barn, according to WNEP reports.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.