Limestone Township, Pa. — Firefighters from two counties responded to a massive barn fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Amish-owned dairy farm on School House Road in Limestone Township, Lycoming County.

According to multiple reports, the owners were in the barn when the fire started and were able to get all livestock out safely.

A neighbor said her daughter noticed the flames. "She asked me what it was. So when I looked out, the flames were just coming from the corner of the barn, and a matter of seconds, we heard a whoosh sound, and the whole barn went up," Megan Neufer of Limestone Township said. "It happened very rapidly."

Eyewitnesses shared photos with NorthcentralPa.com's Facebook page from various vantage points.

Plans are already underway to rebuild the barn, according to WNEP reports.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.