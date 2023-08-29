An 800-pound, 14-foot-long alligator has been caught in Mississippi, breaking the state record for longest alligator ever caught.

The gator was caught early Saturday morning by Will Thomas and his group of Mississippi hunters. According to The Washington Post, the crew had it on a fishing line and at first had no idea how large it was.

After destroying nearly all of the equipment on the boat, the animal was brought to land. It weighed in at 802 pounds and measured 14-feet, 3-inches long. The world record for longest alligator was measured in Alabama at 15' 9" in 2014.

The hunters eventually killed the animal with a shotgun after getting a noose around it, in accordance with the state law, reported The Washington Post.

The alligator was taken to Red Antler Processing, a wild game processing and hunting store in Yazoo City, to be measured.

