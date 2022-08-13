Berwick, Pa. — One male is reported to be in custody after a mass casualty incident in Berwick, Pa.

According to multiple reports, fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a crowd of people at 6:40 p.m., Saturday evening.

The gathering was a fundraiser to raise money for the ten people who lost their lives in a house fire last week in Nescopek.

Related reading: Coroner: All 10 fire victims died of smoke inhalation

Three children and seven adults were reported deceased in last week's fire.

Reports of a car crashing into the Intoxicology Bar where people were gathered for the fudraiser indicate that 13 people are in Geisinger Danville's care and are being triaged.

At a second crash, reported near the 900 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Nescopeck shortly after the first emergency call, a suspect is reported to have beaten a girl with a hammer.

The suspect was reported to have beaten a girl to death with a hammer before taken into custody.

This suspect was apprehended and is under suspicion for setting the initial fire and crashing into the crowd at the bar, according to reports.

This story is developing. NorthcentralPa.com will update as more information becomes available.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.