 Charles Fox / Philadelphia Inquirer

Harrisburg, Pa. - After only two months without masking policies, Gov. Tom Wolf is now ordering all state employees, and contractual state employees under his jurisdiction, to begin masking once more.

With COVID-19 cases again on the rise with the new Delta variant of the virus, state employees were notified on Friday about the new policy which took effect today.

In the memo to state employees, the administration cited recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control as the basis for this most recent action.

The memo also stated masks will remain optional for visitors to state office buildings.

The masking mandate was lifted on June 28 for most commonwealth employees.


