Sullivan County, Pa. —State Police said a man’s mask fell several times as he looked up at a surveillance camera.

The video helped troopers identify the man as Tyler Craig Austin, 30, of Old Forge as the man inside a Nittany Mini Mart after it was closed. Authorities said Austin used a crowbar to force his way into the store.

According to the report, Austin took a safe, cash register, and multiple cartons of cigarettes during the burglary.

State Police identified Austin through motive, clothing, and direct facial identification that was picked up through the surveillance video.

Troopers said a witness described the vehicle Austin allegedly used to drive away from the store. The vehicle matched the same one Austin used in a daytime burglary at Luzerne Lumber in Luzerne County. Police said Austin pled guilty to that burglary.

Austin was charged with three felonies that included second-degree burglary, criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking. Those charges also included second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Austin is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3 for unrelated theft charges.

Docket sheet