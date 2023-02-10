Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run.

The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills.

On Feb. 5, Marty was captured on cell phone video rolling through the parking lot away from the store. A human store employee intercepts the robot and ushers it back in the store ... denying Marty the fresh taste of freedom.

The customer's video has gone viral, gaining nearly half a million views on Facebook. Commenters are cheering for Marty, saying “Be free Marty, be free!” and adopting the hashtag #FreeMarty.

GIANT Food Stores announced the fleet of robots in January of 2019 in all of its 172 stores. The company said having the AI assistants mitigates risks and allows associates more time to spend serving customers.

