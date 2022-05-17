McLean, Virginia -- Mars Wrigley Confectionary U.S., LLC, has issued a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies after customers reported finding thin metal shreds embedded in candies and loose in bags. The recalled gummies were distributed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Only gummy candies are part of the recall. Recalled items can be identified by the first three numbers of the 10-digit manufacturing code.
The recalled products and their three-digit identifiers are listed below:
- STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz, numbers 136, 139, 140
- STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz, numbers 136, 139, 140
- STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz, numbers 134, 135, 137-142
- STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz, numbers 134, 135, 137-142
- STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz, numbers 135, 138, 139
- LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz, numbers 136, 139
- LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, numbers 136–138, 140, 147, 149-152
- LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g, numbers 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
- SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz, numbers 139 - 218
- SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz, numbers 139 - 218
- SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz, numbers 138 - 218
- SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz, numbers 138 - 218
- SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, numbers 204 - 218
Recalled items should be thrown away and not eaten. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting mars.com/contact-us.