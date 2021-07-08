RoadClosed_2020.jpg

7:45 a.m. update: Market Street in Selinsgrove is now open.

Selinsgrove, Pa. – Route 2017 (Market Street) is closed in Selinsgrove Borough, Snyder County between Stauffer Road and Route 2016 (Sassafras Street) due to a fallen tree and downed utility wires.

The roadway closed last evening, and an emergency contractor has been dispatched. It is expected to remain closed until later this morning.
 
A local detour is in place. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.
 

