Market Street closed in Selinsgrove, Snyder County due to downed tree and utilities NCPA Staff NCPA Staff Author email Jul 8, 2021 Jul 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 7:45 a.m. update: Market Street in Selinsgrove is now open.Selinsgrove, Pa. – Route 2017 (Market Street) is closed in Selinsgrove Borough, Snyder County between Stauffer Road and Route 2016 (Sassafras Street) due to a fallen tree and downed utility wires.The roadway closed last evening, and an emergency contractor has been dispatched. It is expected to remain closed until later this morning. A local detour is in place. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area. More from this section A 21-year-old man, one of five accused, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a 19-year-old Suspect fires miniature crossbow bolts at woman in Loyalsock Township, PSP investigating Pedestrians struck July Fourth in Williamsport, one dead Support our journalism Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters! Donate Today Report a correction or typo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NCPA Staff This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory. Author email Follow NCPA Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today MOST POPULAR Pedestrians struck July Fourth in Williamsport, one dead Old Lycoming Township Police are asking for the public's help Mother-daughter duo face felony charges after allegedly selling crack to officers on five occasions Woman flees house screaming for help after alleged assault: Williamsport Police Pedestrian struck and killed crossing High Street in Williamsport identified Two felonies for Williamsport man accused of recording phones calls of government officials Woman high on bath salts locks herself in room with knife and juvenile Berwick man removed drugs from buttocks, put them in his mouth after officers order him to drop them Where are the Totally Ninja Raccoons? The search begins July 1 in Wellsboro! Man charged with three felonies after refusing to stay seated during witness testimony