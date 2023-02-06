Williamsport, Pa. — Tom Marino, former four-term Congressman and U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, says he will run for Lycoming County District Attorney.

It would mark Marino’s return to a post he held for more than a decade in the 1990s. He hopes to replace outgoing District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, who is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

“Serving Lycoming County as District Attorney was truly an honor, and unbeknownst to me at the time, it was the launchpad for my 30-year career,” Marino said. “Of all my roles in public service, the job of district attorney was by far my favorite because it had so much meaningful impact on the community.”

Marino said his top priority, if elected, is to make communities across Lycoming County safer.

“Lycoming County is a great place to live and raise a family. But it is not immune to the rise in crime that many are seeing in their communities,” Marino said. “Our hometowns are under attack: crime is skyrocketing, drugs are making their way into our neighborhoods, and residents don’t feel as safe today as they once did.”

The Republican primary is set for Tuesday, May 16, and the general election Nov. 7.

Marino graduated with honors from both Williamsport Area Community College and Lycoming College. Upon receiving his Juris Doctor from Dickinson College of Law, he spent some time in private practice. In 1990, Marino was elected Lycoming County District Attorney.

He was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in 2002. In 2007 Marino resigned amidst an investigation of "serious misconduct" by the Department of Justice, according to Politics PA.

Marino was later elected to the U.S. Congress in 2011, where he served four terms. He resigned just days into his fifth term in January, 2019, citing serious health issues, PennLive reported. In June of that year, he took a new position as vice president of government affairs at Pace-O-Matic, a company that makes skill game devices.

Marino, who recently moved to Florida, plans to relocate to Pennsylvania, according to PennLive.

