Williamsport, Pa. – Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police recently seized a firearm from a driver whose car they said smelled like marijuana.

Timothy C. James, 21, of Lock Haven, was stopped by Officer Chad Aldenderfer along South Route 220 in Piatt Township on May 12.

Aldenderfer said James was traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. After stopping James' car, Aldenderfer said he learned that James had a suspended license. Aldenderfer also smelled marijuana while speaking with James, according to the complaint.

"JAMES stated that the marihuanna was in a container somewhere in the vehicle and asked to look for it. The passenger of the vehicle got out in order to look for it. She then advised officers that there was a weapon in the vehicle," Aldenderfer said.

The passenger and James were detained and officers located a loaded Glock 46 9mm under the driver's seat. Officer also found a container with "green vegetable matter consistent with marijuana."

"JAMES advised that he didn't have a LTC permit and stated he was told he didn't need one," Aldenderfer said.

James was charged with one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana for personal use, and two summary traffic charges.

James' bail was set at $15,000 unsecured by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on March 19.

