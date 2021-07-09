firefighter uniform stock pic
Hilary Clark

Harrisburg - State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna), Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint), and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) have released their regions 2020-2021 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant funding.

These funds can be used for construction; renovations; purchases and repairs for equipment; training; retention; recruitment; debt reduction; and this year only, supplemental funding to compensate for a lack of fundraising opportunities. 

“These annual grants are a great help for our hardworking first responders as they continue to serve our communities with dedication and distinction,” said Pickett.

“Their financial resources have been stretched thin over the last year due to the pandemic, and I am pleased this program remains available to provide some much-needed state support," Pickett said.

“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities. They should not have to worry about being able to afford necessary equipment or maintain the quality of their facilities,” added Owlett.

“These grants are one way the state seeks to alleviate some of those worries," he said.

Causer commented, "Our fire and EMS companies across the state, and especially in rural areas like ours, are struggling financially and these grants go a long way toward helping to meet their needs."

"We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased we can continue to support them with this valuable funding," Causer mentioned.

Below is a list of grants by county.

Bradford County

  • Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company - $11,877

  • Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 - $11,877

  • Engine Company No. 1 - $11,520

  • Greater Valley EMS - $8,993

  • Greater Valley EMS (fire) - $12,233

  • H.O.P.S. EMS - $8,993

  • Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

  • Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 - $10,000

  • J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 - $11,520

  • LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

  • Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company - $8,650

  • Monroe Hose Company - $12,233

  • New Albany Volunteer Fire Company - $12,599

  • North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers Inc. - $12,411

  • Protection Hose Company No. 1 - $11,877

  • South Waverly Fire Department No. 1 - $11,520

  • Towanda Fire Department - $11,520

  • Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association - $11,876

  • Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,520

  • Wilmot Fire Company Inc. - $12,768

  • Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

  • Wysox Volunteer Fire Company - $12,589

  • Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc. - $12,054.98

  • Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department - $12,411.47

  • South Creek Ambulance Association - $7,195.20

  • South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,698.48

  • Tri Township Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

  • Western Alliance Emergency Services - $8,968.02

Cameron County

  • Emporium Fire Department Inc., Emporium – $11,520.24

  • Mountaineer Search and Rescue, Emporium – $11,520.24

McKean County

  • Bradford City Fire Department, Bradford – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $14,550.44 for fire company operations

  • Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $14,906.94

  • Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $12,054.98

  • Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department, Derrick City – $12,233.23

  • Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Eldred – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations

  • Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department, Eldred – $11,698.48

  • Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Cyclone – $11,698.48

  • Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane – $11,698.48

  • Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $11,876.73

  • Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $11,520.24

  • Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association, Mount Jewett – $8,993.20

  • Mount Jewett Fire Department, Mount Jewett – $11,520.24

  • Norwich Township Volunteer Fire Department, Crosby – $11,520.24

  • Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center – $8,543.70 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations

  • Port Allegany Fire Department, Star Hose Company No. 1, Port Allegany – $14,906.94

  • Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., Port Allegany – $8,993.20

  • Rew Volunteer Fire Department, Rew – $11,876.73

  • Smethport Fire Department Inc., Smethport – $12,411.47

Sullivan County

  • Dushore Fire Company No. 1 - $12,411

  • Dushore Fire Company No. 1 (EMS) - $8,993

  • Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Association - $8,993

  • Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

  • Eldredsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,877

  • Eldredsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. (EMS) - $8,993

  • Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,012

  • Forksville Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

  • Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

  • Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) - $7,555

  • Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company - $11,698

  • Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) - $8,993

  • Mildred Ambulance Association - $8,992

  • Mildred Volunteer Fire Company - $11,877

  • Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company - $11,877

  • Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) - $8,993

Susquehanna County

  • Hop Bottom Hose Company - $12,946

  • Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad - $11,520

  • Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad (EMS) - $8,993

  • Rush Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,520

  • Springville Volunteer Fire Company - $12,411

Potter County

  • Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc. - $8,993.20

  • Germania Fire Company - $11,235

  • Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 - $12,054.98

  • Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $12,767.97 for fire company operations

  • Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, Coudersport – $8,993.20

  • Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport – $14,372.20

  • Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc. EMS, Galeton – $8,993.20

  • Genesee Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Genesee – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations

  • Germania Fire Company, Galeton – $11,235

  • Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton – $12,054.98

  • Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, Harrison Valley – $12,946.22

  • Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork – $3,342.08

  • Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork – $11,520.24

  • Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1 Inc., Roulette – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,876.73 for fire company operations

  • Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Shinglehouse – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $12,054.98 for fire company operations

  • Tri-town Fire Company, Ulysses – $12,946.22

Tioga County

  • Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

  • Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department - $11,698.48

  • Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company - $12,054.98

  • Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company - $11,876.73

  • Crary Hose Company - $12,233.23

  • Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department - $11,520.24

  • Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company - $12,411.47

  • Lawrenceville Fire Department - $12,411.47

  • Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc. - $8,993.20

  • Liberty Volunteer Fire Company - $11,876.73

  • Mansfield Hose Company - $12,589.72

  • Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc. - $8,993.20

  • Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $12,054.98

  • Millerton Volunteer Fire Department - $14,015.70

  • Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

  • Morris Township Fire Company - $11,520.24

  • Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,698.48

  • Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,876.73

  • Sabinsville Firemens Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

  • Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,698.48

  • Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department - $12,946.22


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.