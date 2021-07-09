Harrisburg - State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna), Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint), and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) have released their regions 2020-2021 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant funding.

These funds can be used for construction; renovations; purchases and repairs for equipment; training; retention; recruitment; debt reduction; and this year only, supplemental funding to compensate for a lack of fundraising opportunities.

“These annual grants are a great help for our hardworking first responders as they continue to serve our communities with dedication and distinction,” said Pickett.

“Their financial resources have been stretched thin over the last year due to the pandemic, and I am pleased this program remains available to provide some much-needed state support," Pickett said.

“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities. They should not have to worry about being able to afford necessary equipment or maintain the quality of their facilities,” added Owlett.

“These grants are one way the state seeks to alleviate some of those worries," he said.

Causer commented, "Our fire and EMS companies across the state, and especially in rural areas like ours, are struggling financially and these grants go a long way toward helping to meet their needs."

"We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased we can continue to support them with this valuable funding," Causer mentioned.

Below is a list of grants by county.

Bradford County

Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company - $11,877

Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 - $11,877

Engine Company No. 1 - $11,520

Greater Valley EMS - $8,993

Greater Valley EMS (fire) - $12,233

H.O.P.S. EMS - $8,993

Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 - $10,000

J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 - $11,520

LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company - $8,650

Monroe Hose Company - $12,233

New Albany Volunteer Fire Company - $12,599

North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers Inc. - $12,411

Protection Hose Company No. 1 - $11,877

South Waverly Fire Department No. 1 - $11,520

Towanda Fire Department - $11,520

Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association - $11,876

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,520

Wilmot Fire Company Inc. - $12,768

Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

Wysox Volunteer Fire Company - $12,589

Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc. - $12,054.98

Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department - $12,411.47

South Creek Ambulance Association - $7,195.20

South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,698.48

Tri Township Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

Western Alliance Emergency Services - $8,968.02

Cameron County

Emporium Fire Department Inc., Emporium – $11,520.24

Mountaineer Search and Rescue, Emporium – $11,520.24

McKean County

Bradford City Fire Department, Bradford – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $14,550.44 for fire company operations

Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $14,906.94

Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $12,054.98

Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department, Derrick City – $12,233.23

Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Eldred – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations

Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department, Eldred – $11,698.48

Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Cyclone – $11,698.48

Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane – $11,698.48

Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $11,876.73

Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $11,520.24

Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association, Mount Jewett – $8,993.20

Mount Jewett Fire Department, Mount Jewett – $11,520.24

Norwich Township Volunteer Fire Department, Crosby – $11,520.24

Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center – $8,543.70 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations

Port Allegany Fire Department, Star Hose Company No. 1, Port Allegany – $14,906.94

Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., Port Allegany – $8,993.20

Rew Volunteer Fire Department, Rew – $11,876.73

Smethport Fire Department Inc., Smethport – $12,411.47

Sullivan County

Dushore Fire Company No. 1 - $12,411

Dushore Fire Company No. 1 (EMS) - $8,993

Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Association - $8,993

Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

Eldredsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,877

Eldredsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. (EMS) - $8,993

Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,012

Forksville Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company - $11,520

Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) - $7,555

Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company - $11,698

Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) - $8,993

Mildred Ambulance Association - $8,992

Mildred Volunteer Fire Company - $11,877

Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company - $11,877

Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) - $8,993

Susquehanna County

Hop Bottom Hose Company - $12,946

Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad - $11,520

Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad (EMS) - $8,993

Rush Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,520

Springville Volunteer Fire Company - $12,411

Potter County

Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc. - $8,993.20

Germania Fire Company - $11,235

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 - $12,054.98

Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $12,767.97 for fire company operations

Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, Coudersport – $8,993.20

Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport – $14,372.20

Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc. EMS, Galeton – $8,993.20

Genesee Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Genesee – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations

Germania Fire Company, Galeton – $11,235

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton – $12,054.98

Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, Harrison Valley – $12,946.22

Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork – $3,342.08

Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork – $11,520.24

Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1 Inc., Roulette – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,876.73 for fire company operations

Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Shinglehouse – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $12,054.98 for fire company operations

Tri-town Fire Company, Ulysses – $12,946.22

Tioga County

Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department - $11,698.48

Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company - $12,054.98

Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company - $11,876.73

Crary Hose Company - $12,233.23

Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department - $11,520.24

Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company - $12,411.47

Lawrenceville Fire Department - $12,411.47

Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc. - $8,993.20

Liberty Volunteer Fire Company - $11,876.73

Mansfield Hose Company - $12,589.72

Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc. - $8,993.20

Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $12,054.98

Millerton Volunteer Fire Department - $14,015.70

Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

Morris Township Fire Company - $11,520.24

Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc. - $11,698.48

Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,876.73

Sabinsville Firemens Ambulance Association - $8,993.20

Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $11,698.48

Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department - $12,946.22