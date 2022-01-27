Montgomery, Pa. —A 27-year-old Montgomery woman was charged with manslaughter and denied bail after an investigation into the death of a three-month-old.

According to a release from Montoursville State Police, Tallia Charlebois placed a call to emergency services after she discovered the child unresponsive. Troopers said the infant was transported to UMPC Muncy where he was pronounced dead.

Charlebois was arraigned on Jan. 26 at the office of Judge Christian Frey. Court documents show Charlebois was charged with two second-degree felonies that included involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.