Mansfield, Pa. — A Mansfield University student is accused of raping a woman in a storage closet on campus last fall.

Jeffrey Daniel Tobey, 23, of Corning, NY, is facing first-degree felony charges for the alleged assault in Upper Mansing Dining Hall on November 21, 2021.

The woman, who was not identified, came forward in March of 2022 to report the alleged rape, according to Mansfield University Police Officer Raymi Gausline. The woman told Gausline she had been at a dance in North Dining, near Dining Hall, when Tobey asked if she'd like to go for a walk.

Although Dining Hall was closed for Thanksgiving break, Tobey asked if she'd like to go inside, the accuser told police. He kissed her before grabbing her wrist and pulling into the building, she said.

She was uncomfortable and told Tobey they shouldn't be in there, but he insisted, she said.

"It's OK," he reportedly told her. "There are no cameras. I checked."

Tobey kissed her again and pushed her into a storage closet, charges say. He picked her up and put her on a rolling cart, and when she tried to tell him to stop, he put his hand around her throat and choked her until she couldn't breathe, she said.

He allegedly forced her to have oral and vaginal sex. When he was finished, Tobey reportedly told her, "That was so good. I haven't masturbated all week for this."

He wiped himself up with napkins, then gave her some, the accuser said. He told her to wait 10 minutes before returning to the dance because they couldn't be seen entering the dance together, she added.

Tobey was charged with rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and strangulation.

