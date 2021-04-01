MANSFIELD, PA – A Mansfield Borough Police Officer was suspended after going on an offensive rant while using TikTok app live video when he was on duty.

The Mansfield Borough Council responded to the incident with the following post on the Mansfield Borough Police Department's Facebook page on Wednesday evening, "The Mansfield Borough Council is aware that a borough police officer posted offensive videos on a social media platform which were recorded and posted while he was on duty. The Borough Council is appalled and outraged by this conduct. The officer has been suspended and an investigation is proceeding. The views expressed in these videos do not reflect the values of the Borough government."



The officer that was suspended was Officer Brian Gossert, who made a number of offensive comments on a number of issues, which parts of his rant were sexual in nature, some were viewed as racist and other comments were directed at liberals, as well.



It has been reported that the officer's TikTok account was deleted, however, FNN was told that the officer has a private TikTok account.



Copies of Gossert's video(s) are still being shown due to individuals who had recorded it with their cell phones and shared it.



Gossert was a 2012 graduate of the Mansfield University Police Academy. According to Mansfield Borough Meeting minutes, Gossert gained employment with the Mansfield Borough Police Department when he was hired as an "as-needed officer" back in August of 2019. He later became a full-time officer in September of 2020.



One thing is for sure, the officer who was to serve and protect has the majority of local residents who want him fired for his actions and comments that he made on the live TikTok videos while he was on duty. Some of his comments were made while he had taken an individual into custody. Several comments under a post FNN ran on this incident clearly shows the officer does have a small number of local supporters who seem agree with officer's opinions and are following him and this case as it develops.



As the Mansfield Borough Council noted, the incident with Officer Gossert is being investigated during his suspension from duty.



FNN wants to remind our readers that just because one officer's terrible actions, it should not cause anyone to look down at the other officers who give their all to serve and protect their community and surrounding areas.