Shared with permission from First News Now.

FNN Article © Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Mansfield, Pa. – On Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. the Mansfield Borough Council held a special meeting to consider the removal of a temporary probationary officer (Brian Gossert) from employment with the Borough via Zoom.

Within just a few minutes the Mansfield Borough Council unanimously voted to remove Mansfield Borough Police Officer Brian Gossert from his role for "unacceptable and unsatisfactory conduct."

This comes to no surprise to the public as the council made it clear in their last public statement that they were appalled and outraged by the officer's conduct when he went on an offensive live rant on TicTok while on duty.

The former officer was immediately suspended and an investigation was held.

Resolution 2021-7 of the Mansfield Borough Council removing a temporary probation officer. Whereas, Brian Gossert hired here hereinafter referred to as a probationary officer, was hired as a probationary officer on September 9, 2020, and whereas the Borough has determined that it is appropriate and necessary to remove the temporary probationary officer from employment with the Borough, effective immediately. Now, therefore, it is hereby resolved as follows. The foregoing recitals are incorporated herein by reference, the probation officer is dismissed effective immediately. The probation officer has not met the required standards and has engaged in unacceptable and unsatisfactory conduct duly resolved on this eighth day of April 2021.

FNN had heard earlier that Officer Brian Gassert had resigned from the force.

Gossert's resignation was finally confirmed during the special meeting following the council's vote and passage of Resolution 2021-7.

Gossert, made a number of offensive comments on a number of issues, in which parts of his rant were sexual in nature, some were viewed as racist and other comments were directed at liberals, as well.

It has been reported that the officer's TikTok account was deleted, however, FNN was told that the officer still has an active private TikTok account.

Copies of Gossert's video(s) are still being shown due to individuals who had recorded it with their cell phones and shared it.

Gossert was a 2012 graduate of the Mansfield University Police Academy. According to Mansfield Borough Meeting minutes, Gossert gained employment with the Mansfield Borough Police Department when he was hired as an "as-needed officer" back in August of 2019. He later became a full-time officer on September 9, 2020.

