Williamsport, Pa. — A man with a crack pipe and other drug paraphernalia walked into a pregnant woman's home and sat on her couch, Williamsport police say.

The man was a stranger and had walked into the house while she was upstairs with her young child, according to Officer Andrew Stevens. She had gone upstairs to take a shower and when she came down, she reportedly discovered the unknown man on her couch and called police.

Responding officers located Vincent Bernard Myrick, 50, of Erie inside the apartment in the 100 block of Sixth Street on March 13 just past 10 p.m. grinding his teeth, according to investigators. A meth pipe, crack pipe, and plastic container with marijuana were located during a search of Myrick, Officer Andrew Stevens said.

Myrick was taken into custody and arraigned before Magistrate Judge Aaron Biichle on charges of criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Biichle ordered Myrick held on $10,000 monetary bail.

Myrick is scheduled to appear before Biichle on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

