Bradford County, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was released when he posted $100,000 unsecured bail on April 26 after being charged with a count of third-degree felony indecent assault.

According to a police affidavit, Old Lycoming Township Police were dispatched to a residence near the 2000 block of Almost Country Road on April 6. Investigators said they spoke with an accuser, who said Lucaus Butler, 18, touched her inappropriately several times over her clothing.

Butler allegedly felt the minor's butt, chest, and genital area while inside the a bedroom at the residence. Authorities said Butler, who has a prior offense of indecent assault, forced the child to touch his penis over his clothing during one of the assaults.

Butler's preliminary hearing before Judge William Solomon is scheduled for May 11.

