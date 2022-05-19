Mansfield, Pa. — A Mansfield man with two previous charges of corruption of minors was accused of several more offenses after the conclusion of an investigation by Mansfield Police.

Officer Michael Wayne Bostwick said an investigation was started when a juvenile reported an assault that allegedly took place in late 2021.

The accuser told police that Tyrell Kevin Smith, 24, picked her up and took her to a home near the 100 block of North Main Street.

Smith allegedly went into a bedroom with the juvenile and removed her pants. The accuser stated Smith then removed his own pants before he attempted to engage in intercourse.

Smith allegedly stopped and threw a vape cartridge at the juvenile before he took her to a friend’s house. Authorities said Smith was 24 years old at the time of the assault and the accuser was 15.

According to an affidavit, Smith had sold the juvenile narcotics in the past. Court records show Smith was charged with several felony drug offenses on April 13 along with two counts of corruption of minors.

Public court summaries show Smith was charged with multiple felonies that included second-degree statutory sexual assault: 8-11 years old, aggravated indecent assault, and third-degree corruption of minors. Smith will be held at the Tioga County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

Judge Tiffany Cummings will oversee a preliminary hearing for Smith on May 25.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.