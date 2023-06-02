Renovo, Pa. — A man allegedly shot an arrow through the window of a house with minor children inside.

Renovo Police said an investigation into the incident led them to Wayne Lynn Hackenberg, according to a complaint. Hackenberg, 18, allegedly fired a single shot into a home near the 200 block of Seventh Street between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 8, police said.

After hearing a bang and seeing the arrow in a wall, the homeowner went outside and confronted Hackenberg. He denied knowing anything about an arrow being shot, according to the report.

The accuser discovered a crossbow by a garage near an alley behind the home. The witness said there was a clear line of sight into the window of house from the location. They took photographs of the crossbow and arrow.

A relative of Hackenberg spoke with the accuser as they investigated the area moments after the alleged incident. The relative said she was missing a crossbow that fit the description of the one found in the alley. Both the arrow and crossbow were returned to its owner the night of the incident.

A bag containing three arrows that matched the one shot into the home was discovered a few days later near the location of the incident. A witness came forward to police and said Hackenberg stopped by his house on the night of the incident. According to the witness, Hackenberg mentioned something about a shooting before being asked to leave.

A search warrant was served on Hackenberg’s last known address on May 14. Renovo Police seized the crossbow that was loaded with a damaged arrow, according to the complaint.

Hackenberg is being charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night, and criminal mischief.

He posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

Hackenberg is also being charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in a separate case.

He is accused of stealing a truck and violating a PFA order in that case. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after being charged.

Hackenberg also has a pending case for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a license in Lycoming County.

Hackenberg is scheduled to appear before Judge Frank Mills on July 17 for a preliminary hearing in both Clinton County cases. He is scheduled to appear in Lycoming County Court in early June.

