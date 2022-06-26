Nescopeck, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man who was found bleeding and injured after a fight is the one facing charges after police discovered he'd allegedly charged at a group of people with a knife.

Shane Doane, 35, was angry people were shooting off fireworks the night of June 13 and confronted them while armed with numerous knives, including one he was holding in his hand, according to South Centre Township Officer Mason Dabulis.

But as Doane approached the group and threatened them, one of them men knocked him out, arrest papers say.

Here's what police say happened:

Officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. for reports of a fight. When police tracked down Doane, they found him lying in the back seat of a car.

Doane's right eyelid was cut open and blood covered his face, Dabulis said. Doane couldn't remember what had happened, he told police. He'd been unconscious for more than five minutes, witnesses later said.

When Dabulis asked him if he was carrying any knives, Doane said he had a few and pulled knives out of both front pockets of his pants and one out of each of his boots, charges say.

Doane's girlfriend, Coleen Snyder, said the couple had been visiting a friend on W. Seventh Street when they heard fireworks going off at a nearby baseball field. Doane walked over to the group setting them off and told them to stop, but a short while later, the group lit more fireworks.

Snyder later told police there were about 14 people in the group lighting fireworks, though a neighbor questioned by police said there were only three people at the field.

One of those was identified as Eric Moyer, according to police. Moyer said he was with his co-worker, William Crawford, and Crawford's girlfriend in the baseball field setting off fireworks when Doane came through the treeline and began yelling at them to stop.

After they lit more fireworks, Doane and two other men came charging through the treeline again, but this time Doane was holding a knife, Moyer said. He also had numerous knives around his waist and told the three, "We are in the Crips and we will send the pitbulls on you" as he advanced on them.

When Doane got within a foot of the group, Crawford punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and knocking him out. Moyer and Crawford both said they believed Doane was going to stab one or all of them. Crawford was especially worried for his girlfriend, who is pregnant, he told police.

The men, who were interviewed separately, had identical accounts of the incident, Dabulis noted.

Doane, of Bloomsburg, was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. A preliminary hearing on the charges is set for July 26 at 3:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Craig Long.

