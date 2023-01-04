Williamsport, Pa. — Undercover detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office conducted six different narcotics buys with individuals they allege belong to a local drug gang.

Sharif Quayim Clay, 22, was one of the sellers in six of the narcotics transactions conducted from June 20 to July 29, police said. Undercover detectives knew Clay due to prior drug arrest and charges, according to the affidavit.

Clay delivered a total of 7.46 grams of crack and .38 grams of fentanyl over the course of six transactions, Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Detectives said.

Clay met an undercover informant in various places throughout the city to set the deals up.

On July 27, Clay, with two other individuals, met the informant and exchanged 1.7 grams of crack for $300. The vehicle Clay was traveling in, registered to a Hertz Vehicles in Philadelphia, was followed to an address near the 1200 block of Vine Avenue.

The home was busy in the weeks leading up the investigation, police said.

“I know, through my own independent investigations as well as investigations conducted by other members of LCNEU, WBP, and FBI that individuals associated with [address] are confirmed ‘400/600’ Gang Members,” one of the investigators said.

Authorities went on to say that Clay, who was charged with four counts each of possession with intent and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, had ties to the gang.

“Clay is a known member of the ‘400 Gang’,” investigators said. “400 members are currently involved and have been involved in the past with the following; illegal narcotic distribution, firearm offenses, violent crimes, shootings and homicides.”

Clay is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 10 for a preliminary hearing. He is currently in custody.

