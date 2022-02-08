Bloomsburg, Pa. — An officer with the Bloomsburg Police Department said while on patrol on Jan. 14 he recognized a man standing in front of a gas station as someone who had an active warrant against him.

Patrolman Ryan Edgar pulled around the block and parked in front of the store. According to his report, Derek Matthew Morrison, 32, of Bloomsburg had gone inside the store to play a gambling machine.

Edgar grabbed Morrison by the arm and ordered him to the ground. Morrison complied and was taken into custody.

Edgar located a bag of methamphetamine on Morrison, who was charged with misdemeanor possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Russell Lawton arraigned Morrison on the charges and gave him $5,000 unsecured bail.

Court records show Edgar was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, third-degree criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor conspiracy in March of 2021. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after being arraigned in that case which transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

Docket sheet