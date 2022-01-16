Shamokin, Pa. —Coal Township Police said they had to drive stun a man who led them on a brief chase near Arch and Poplar Streets in Shamokin on Jan. 6.

Bruce Zigarski, 45, of Shamokin put his arm against in chest and held it there as officers attempted to handcuff him after the pursuit. Authorities said Zigarski was stunned several times before complying with officers.

According to the affidavit, officers attempted to speak with Zigarski in regards to an active warrant for his arrest.

Zigarski was charged with several misdemeanors that included fleeing and resisting arrest. Officers also located narcotics during his arrest and Zigarski was charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show Zigarski was arrested for third-degree felony criminal trespassing and misdemeanor loitering on Dec. 30, 2021.

A bail of $1,000 monetary was set on Jan. 3, which Zigarski posted, according to a court summary. Zigarski will appear before Judge John Gembic on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

