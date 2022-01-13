Bradford County, Pa. — Harold Alonzo Space, 61, of Warren Center called PSP Towanda on Sept. 29 of 2021 to register himself according to Megan's Law requirements.

Troopers spoke with Space, who was charged with misdemeanors that included first-degree indecent assault by forcible compulsion and indecent assault without the consent of others after he allegedly put his hands down a person’s pants.

After a forensic interview was conducted on the accuser at the request of investigators, Space was charged and released on $35,000 unsecured bail.

State Police said on Dec. 15, Space was charged with two third-degree felonies that included failure to register with PSP and failure to verify address. His bail was set at $35,000 monetary on Jan. 7 and he was incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison.

According to the report, Space was supposed to report for his verification between the dates of Nov. 19 and Nov. 28, which he allegedly failed to do. Space also failed to alert authorities of a job change within three days as required by Megan’s Law.

Both cases against Space are considered active in Bradford County. Space will face Judge Fred Wheaton on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

