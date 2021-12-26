Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police said a Berwick man accused of rape lied when he told them he was in the parking lot for an interview, but the Scott Township Police officers said a look out the window confirmed the man was lying.

Daryl Anthony Campbell, 22, was charged with one count each of felony first-degree rape of an unconscious victim, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree aggravated indecent assault. He was also charged with two counts of second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others.

Police said Campbell and the accuser spent time together after she agreed to dye his hair. According to the report, after the dye job was complete, Campbell, the accuser, and Campbell’s roommates shot pool together.

Later in the evening, the accuser fell asleep with Campbell at her home. In the middle of the night, the accuser awoke to Campbell next to her. According to the report, Campbell said, “should I just finish and then kill you.”

The accuser told authorities she awoke to blood on her thighs and severe pain in both her vagina and rectal areas. The victim told authorities she was unable to locate her underwear.

“Daryl (Campbell) responded that the victim was a ‘lightweight for not remembering’ and that he would have his older sister buy the victim the ‘Plan B’ pill,” Patrolman Vincent Taggart wrote.

Campbell, who was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault on Dec. 8, will appeared before Judge Russell Lawton on Jan. 5. He was charged with rape on Dec. 16, according to court records.

Docket sheet