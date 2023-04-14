Lock Haven, Pa. — A man with 5 prior DUI convictions and 14 convictions for driving while his license was DUI suspended was sentenced to jail Tuesday.

Shortly after being accepted on the special supervision program provided through the Clinton County Veterans Court, Garret Duane Musselman, 37, of Lock Haven, was arrested after he was seen driving a car in the vicinity of the Clinton County Courthouse by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Adam Ross in later 2022.

According to District Attorney Dave Strouse, Musselman forfeited his chance to remain in Clinton County Veterans Court, which assists veterans charged with crimes who are struggling with addiction and mental illness.

Musselman was resentenced on his previous cases due to the arrest, according to the release. He will now spend a maximum of 60 months in a State correctional facility with parole eligibility after two years.

“It simply does not matter what you do to him Judge, he will just continue to commit these crimes,” Strouse told the courtroom. “He has proven that to you.”

Strouse requested 108 months of confinement, but was denied by President Judge Frank Mills, who called the requested sentence excessively punitive, noting the rehabilitative needs of Musselman. Attorney Patrick Johnson also cited Musselman’s lack of violent history and military service, calling him a changed man. Johnson then asked the Judge to let Musselman go home, according to the release.

Strouse responded, telling the court Musselman had run from Adult Probation when they attempted to take him into custody. Musselman then hid in a closet at a woman’s home before Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him, Strouse said.

Musselman will owe more than $15,000 in fines as a result of the most recent conviction, according to the release.

