Williamsport, Pa. — A man who sent private photographs of his ex-girlfriend to another man pled guilty Friday in court.

Jordan Zane Bickel, 22, of Williamsport was charged in October of 2022 after he sent pictures. Originally charged with 152 counts, Bickel entered a guilty to three of those counts as part of a plea deal.

Related reading: Ex-boyfriend charged after sending explicit photos of former girlfriend

The 22-year-old showed remorse for his actions. By his own admission Friday, he has received mental health help since the incident.

In a self-admitted fit of jealously, Bickel sent the photographs and videos over Instagram on Feb. 24 of 2017, police said. Bickel sent the images while his ex was speaking with her current boyfriend over FaceTime.

The woman said she was 17 years old when the videos and photos were taken, according to the report. She had been in a consensual relationship with Bickel at the time. Bickel was 18 years old at the time.

Bickel allegedly became upset when his former girlfriend rejected his pleas to take him back, police said. Bickel told Trooper Matthew Miller he then sent the trove of videos and photographs to the accuser’s new boyfriend, according to the affidavit.

Bickel said he knew the woman was a minor when the videos and pictures were taken.

Bickel was charged with 36 counts of first-degree felony photograph/film computer sex act, 24 counts of knowingly depicts sex act on a computer, 36 counts of child pornography, 36 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and 10 counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with five counts of second-degree felony dissemination of child sex acts and unlawful dissemination of intimate image.

After going over the details of the charges, Bickel entered guilty pleas to one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility and two counts of misdemeanor unlawful dissemination of intimate images.

Sentencing was deferred until June 22 at 11 a.m. by President Judge Nancy Butts. Bickel’s plea deal calls for five years of probation and all the standard sex offenders’ conditions, according to the court.

The remaining 149 counts against Bickel were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.