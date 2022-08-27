Lock Haven, Pa. — An Avis man convicted in the assault of three elderly women was sentenced this week in Clinton County Court.

Eric Montague King, 46, formerly of Lafayette Street, was sentenced to a maximum of seven years and six months — with a minimum of three years and nine months — for the assaults that took place in 2020. King will also serve a mandatory three years on probation and be classified as a sexually-violent predator for the remainder of his life.

Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse called King a “classic predator” with an extensive criminal history.

“Every day that the Court can put the Defendant in prison is one more day that he cannot victimize a defenseless elderly or intellectually-disabled woman,” Strouse said.

Strouse requested the court impose the minimum and maximum sentences, the highest standards under Pennsylvania law, according to the release.

King claimed he was a “good person and would give the shirt off his back” during the sentencing. King maintained his innocence, claiming he was convicted by a fabricated story the district attorney’s office refused to discredit.

King was convicted on three counts of indecent assault and harassment.

King was accused of following elderly women around and requesting hugs from the them. One victim was 81-year-old, according to the release.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.