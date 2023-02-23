Williamsport, Pa. — A resident in a typically quiet neighborhood callled police after a neighbor repeatedly disturbed the peace with threats and offensive language, making her feel threatened and alarmed.

Three separate incidents occurring on Feb. 9, 15, and 16, led to charges pressed against Brandon Ernest Hipple, 31, of Williamsport, according to court documents. Hipple directed his threats at a home near the 1000 block of Baldwin Street, Officer Thomas Bortz said.

On Feb. 9, Hipple, while holding a sledgehammer, threatened to smash a motorcycle belonging to the accuser's son as he yelled outside the home. The accuser reported feeling "terrorized, severely threatened, and alarmed by the defendant's tone, facial expression, body language, and weapon," Bortz wrote.

Hipple returned several days later.

On Feb. 15, he once again stood outside the accuser's home, "screaming derogatory names and profanities. His voice was echoing off neighborhood homes," while neighbors and children were "readying for work and school," according to the affidavit.

And a third time on Feb. 16, Hipple allegedly returned, "shouting at the top of his lungs about 'masturbation' and repeatedly lacing his tirade with the 'F-word' and accusing people of being perverts," according to Bortz.

Hipple is being held on $15,000 monetary bail, facing charges of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

Hipple will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on March 2 for a preliminary hearing.

