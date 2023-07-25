Williamsport, Pa. — A man was sentenced on five felony charges that stem from his relationship with a minor Monday morning in Williamsport.

Eric James Orner, 35, of Williamsport was sentenced to eight to 16 years in state prison by President Judge Nancy Butts at the Lycoming County Courthouse. She handed down the lengthy sentence that was part of a plea deal just before noon.

Orner will also pay the costs of prosecution, be a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act list, have no contact with the victim, and serve 36 months of probation if he is released early. He was credited for 29 days served.

Orner pled guilty to statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault, and photographing sex acts in May of this year. The first three felonies sentences will be served consecutively, with the final two running concurrently.

Orner engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old from September of 2019 until January of 2021. Orner was 31 years old the first time he had sexual intercourse with the child. This occurred more than 50 times when the child was 15 and more than 50 times when she was 16, according to investigators.

The victim referred to Orner as her “honorable uncle” during an interview with state police.

Various excuses were used by Orner to get the victim to his home. They included playing card games, taking care of Orner’s animals, or cleaning his home.

Orner recorded sexual encounters with the victim to masturbate to them later, police said. Orner ejaculated inside the victim vaginally and orally, they added.

Orner will report to the Lycoming County Prison in two weeks to begin serving his sentence.

