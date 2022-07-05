Berwick, Pa. — A man who accused an ex-girlfriend of breaking into his house was charged with filing a false report after text messages allegedly showed he invited her over.

Todd Ipher, 50, called Berwick Police on May 8 at 6 p.m. to report that his ex-girlfriend, Shelby Holdren, had smashed a window in the door of his apartment on Sycamore Street, arrest records show.

Holdren had reached in through the broken window, unlocked the door, and let herself in, Ipher reportedly told Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. He didn't invite her over and he'd already told her she wasn't allowed to be on his property, he added.

Ipher's story changed several times while talking with police, they said. Loyacono noticed a blood trail from the kitchen to the upstairs bathroom and bedroom, though Ipher insisted Holdren had only been in the kitchen, charges say. He also refused to let police look at text messages on his phone, according to the affidavit.

When Loyacono questioned Holdren though, she said the two had spent the day together and showed them messages from Ipher allegedly asking her to come over and bring him food. They also discussed going for a drink later that day, the messages showed.

But then the two argued and she left, Holdren told police. As she was leaving, she realized she left her phone in the house and returned. As she knocked on the door window, it broke, Holdren explained.

She went into the house and placed a paper towel around her finger to stop it from bleeding, then went upstairs to get her phone from the bedroom, Holdren said. Once she had the phone, she left without incident, she told Loyacono.

Ipher was charged with filing a false report that incriminates another person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before District Judge Richard Knecht on Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.

Docket sheet

