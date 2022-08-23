Williamsport, Pa. — When witnesses described a man who allegedly threatened people with a knife at the River Walk in Williamsport, authorities said they were familiar with him.

Officer William Badger went to an address near the 1200 block of Memorial Avenue after speaking with accusers and discovered Mychael Jamar Diggs, 44, of Williamsport. Badger said he located the bicycle witnesses described, along with a hat that had "police" written on it.

Diggs is known for riding around downtown Williamsport and yelling at people while wearing the "police" hat, Badger said.

Several witnesses said they were on the Susquehanna River Walk on Aug. 15 when they saw a man threatening people with a knife, according to charges. One woman reported Diggs had pointed the knife directly at her and started yelling nonsense.

The knife was allegedly silver and four to five inches long, according to witnesses who spoke with Badger.

"Diggs is known to carry a knife on him," Badger wrote.

Diggs was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey. Diggs was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and possession of an instrument of crime.

He will appear before Judge Frey on Aug. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

