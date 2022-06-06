Charged_generic_NCPA_2021
Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s fugitive task force took a wanted man into custody near Federal Avenue on May 23.

Gerald B. Batton, 31, of Williamsport, was picked up by police after being alerted to his whereabouts. Batton is wanted for felony criminal contempt by the Suffolk First District Court Central Islip New York.

Batton was taken into custody and charged with felony arrest prior to requisition in Lycoming County. A preliminary arraignment concluded on May 31. Batton was denied bail.

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!