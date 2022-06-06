Williamsport, Pa. — Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s fugitive task force took a wanted man into custody near Federal Avenue on May 23.

Gerald B. Batton, 31, of Williamsport, was picked up by police after being alerted to his whereabouts. Batton is wanted for felony criminal contempt by the Suffolk First District Court Central Islip New York.

Batton was taken into custody and charged with felony arrest prior to requisition in Lycoming County. A preliminary arraignment concluded on May 31. Batton was denied bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.