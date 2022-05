Woodward Township, Pa. —A wanted man out of Clinton County was located in Avis on May 19, according to a released from Woodward Township Police.

Related reading: Woodward Township Police issue warrant for man accused of strangulation, assault

Mubarik Graves, 31, of Lock Haven was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force and detained to the Clinton County Correctional Facility. Authorities said he will be turned over to the Woodward Township Police Department.

Graves was arraigned before Judge Keith Kibler and given $50,000 monetary bail. Graves had an active warrant after being charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and simple assault.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.