Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say.

Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats.

According to police:

Staff at the Columbia County District Attorney's office contacted police on March 29 after receiving numerous calls from Nazario that day. A staff member had contacted him the previous day to set up an appointment to talk with Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Reimiller about his active warrant, charge say.

Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse listened to several messages Nazario left on the office answering machine, including one that said, "You guys suck, you know that? Suck my ****."

In another message, Nazario pretended to be a person delivering Chinese food and spoke with a Chinese accent throughout the call, in which he made multiple sexual references.

In the following week, Nazario continued calling the office for a total of 50 calls, Fosse said

Nazario was charged with obstructing governmental function and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Docket sheet

