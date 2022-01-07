Williamsport, Pa. — A woman told Williamsport Police she was in fear for her life after a man allegedly threatened her.

Joshua Mendez, 35, of Williamsport became upset when the accuser told him she did not want his friend at an apartment. Mendez told the accuser, “If you let anyone else in this house, I am going to kill you, and everyone else. I will blow up the house, and stomp your face,” according to an affidavit from officer Robert Brown.

The accuser told authorities Mendez was possibly in possession of a firearm. According to the report, the accuser wanted to stay away from her home and seek shelter.

Williamsport Bureau of Police issued an arrest warrant for Mendez, who was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment.

