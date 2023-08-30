Newark, NJ — In remembrance of September 11, Paul Veneto is pushing a beverage cart across Pennsylvania.

Veneto, a retired United Airlines flight attendant, began his journey by foot on Monday — he calls it Paulie’s Push.

Veneto plans to push the beverage cart for 300 miles, from New Jersey to western Pennsylvania, retracing the journey flown by Flight 93 until it crashed in Shanksville.

According to a video on his website, Veneto completed his first "push" in 2021 from Gate C-19 where Flight 175 left Boston to the site 9/11 Memorial in New York City. He had deplaned the night before after completing a flight attendant shift, to wake up and learn that his plane had crashed into the second tower.

In 2022, Veneto traveled to the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington, D.C. from Washington Dulles International Airport, signifying the approximate route taken by American Airlines Flight 77.

Now, Paulie's Push is underway a third time, and supporters can track him online as he makes his way across Pennsylvania, here.

Veneto made his departure from Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, planning to arrive in Shanksville, Pa. on Sept. 11. The plane left Newark at 8:42 a.m. with 37 passengers and seven crew members on board.

The walk is sacred to Veneto, as he honors his colleagues who were killed on September 11, 2021.

According to Paulie's Push, this is the third remembrance walk by Vento, with a fourth and final already planned.

