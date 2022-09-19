Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County man was charged with a felony after he allegedly violated a PFA order while trying to get a cell phone back.

Rodney Derrick Jordan, 26, of Lock Haven was seen by a witness as he entered a home near the 30 block of Clark’s Barn Road in Lock Haven, investigators with the Lock Haven City Police Department said. Jordan was banned from entering the home or having contact with the owner as part of release conditions for previous charges.

“[Accuser] stated that the only other person that has a key to her apartment is Rodney Jordan,” Detective Richard Simpson wrote.

Jordan was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and simple assault on Sept. 8, according to an affidavit. He posted $30,000 monetary bond through a bondsman and was released the same day.

As part of his release conditions, Jordan was told to stay away from the home and its owner, who filed a temporary PFA against Jordan, Simpson said.

In complete disregard to the order, Jordan allegedly went to the home the same day he was released from the Clinton County Prison.

Jordan was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing and held on $10,000 monetary bail. Jordan is scheduled to meet with President Judge Frank Mills on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing on both cases.

