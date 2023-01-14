Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was unaware as she entered her pin number into a charging kiosk, a sharp-eyed man stood by and watched.

Robert Edward Spraker initially tried to turn the phone in to UPMC security officer on Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., but gave the officer "a hard time" when asked where the phone came from, charges say.

Spraker told the Security Officer Cody Beck he had locked his own phone in the charging kiosk earlier but when he opened the door, the phone inside wasn't his. The doors require a secure pin code to be opened, the officer noted.

Surveillance video showed the 50-year-old Spraker did not have a cell phone when he walked to the charging station. Instead, it showed him standing behind a hospital employee and watching while she entered her pin and placed her phone in the kiosk.

When she left, Spraker allegedly used the pin to open the door and take her phone. Spraker eventually confessed and told Beck he took the phone because he was in rehab at White Deer Run and wanted to call his family.

Spraker was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. He posted $7,500 unsecured bail and was released shortly after a preliminary arraignment.

Spraker will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

