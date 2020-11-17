New Columbia, Pa. – A man was treated at Geisinger last weekend for suspected serious injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident in Union County.

Terry E. Finan II, 38, of New Columbia, lost control of his vehicle and hit an embankment shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 at New Columbia Road in White Deer Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Finan was traveling east in a 2009 Mazda 6 when he lost control near the intersection with Fawn Drive while trying to negotiate a right curve. Finan’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and he lost control as he attempted to correct back into the right travel lane.

The vehicle slid sideways off the south shoulder and hit an embankment before rolling over multiple times. Finan’s vehicle came to final rest on its roof facing north on the south shoulder of New Columbia Road, according to state police.

Finan was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for what police stated was a suspected serious injury. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the police report.