PoliceInvestigation_NCPA_2020.jpg

Beech Creek, Pa. — A 22-year-old man received an accidental gunshot to his stomach, police say.

The shooting was reported Thursday at 1 p.m. at a home on Main Street in Beech Creek, according to Trooper Chad Kramer of state police at Lamar. Police did not indicate who was holding the gun that wounded Tyler Walk. 

The scene was secured and there isn't a threat to public safety, Kramer noted.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.