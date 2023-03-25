Beech Creek, Pa. — A 22-year-old man received an accidental gunshot to his stomach, police say.
The shooting was reported Thursday at 1 p.m. at a home on Main Street in Beech Creek, according to Trooper Chad Kramer of state police at Lamar. Police did not indicate who was holding the gun that wounded Tyler Walk.
The scene was secured and there isn't a threat to public safety, Kramer noted.
